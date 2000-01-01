Company Profile

Duke Realty is an Indianapolis-based publicly traded REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of primarily industrial properties and provides real estate services to third-party owners. It has interest in 144 million square feet across 486 facilities in 21 major U.S. logistics markets.Duke Realty Corp is a self-administered and self-managed REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office real estate. It also provides real estate services to third-party owners.