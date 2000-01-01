Dukemount Capital (LSE:DKE)

UK company
Share Price Chart

Market Info - DKE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DKE

  • Market Cap£2.750m
  • SymbolLSE:DKE
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B6WZDF03

Company Profile

Dukemount Capital PLC is a real estate company. The company acquires, manages, develops, real estate portfolios specialising in the supported living and hotel sectors.

Latest DKE news

DKE Regulatory news

