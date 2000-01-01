Duncan Park Holdings Corp (TSX:DPH)
Company Info - DPH
- Market CapCAD0.320m
- SymbolTSX:DPH
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA2650652019
Company Profile
Duncan Park Holdings Corp is a minerals exploration company which is engaged in the exploring of gold and other precious metals in the Dome, Byshe and Hyeson Townships in Ontario’s Red Lake gold mining district.