Duncan Park Holdings Corp (TSX:DPH)

North American company
  • Market CapCAD0.320m
  • SymbolTSX:DPH
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2650652019

Company Profile

Duncan Park Holdings Corp is a minerals exploration company which is engaged in the exploring of gold and other precious metals in the Dome, Byshe and Hyeson Townships in Ontario’s Red Lake gold mining district.

