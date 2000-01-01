Dundee Corp Class A (TSE:DC.A)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DC.A
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DC.A
- Market CapCAD72.160m
- SymbolTSE:DC.A
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINCA2649011095
Company Profile
Dundee Corp is a diversified holding company. It is engaged in investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. The firm generates its revenue from Agriculture.Dundee Corp is a diversified investment holding company. Its core businesses are wealth management, real estate, natural resources and agriculture.