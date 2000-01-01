Dundee Corp Class A (TSE:DC.A)

North American company
Market Info - DC.A

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DC.A

  • Market CapCAD72.160m
  • SymbolTSE:DC.A
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2649011095

Company Profile

Dundee Corp is a diversified holding company. It is engaged in investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. The firm generates its revenue from Agriculture.Dundee Corp is a diversified investment holding company. Its core businesses are wealth management, real estate, natural resources and agriculture.

Latest DC.A news

