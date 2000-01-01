Dundee Corp Cum First Pref Shs Series -2- (TSE:DC.PR.B)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DC.PR.B
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DC.PR.B
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:DC.PR.B
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- Currency
- ISINCA2649017035
Company Profile
Dundee Corp is a diversified investment holding company. Its core businesses are wealth management, real estate, natural resources and agriculture.