Company Profile

Dunelm Group PLC is a UK home-furnishing retailer. The company operates superstores, high street stores, and multichannel retail formats, such as online and telephone ordering. The diverse product offering ranges from textiles, such as bedding, curtains, cushions, quilts, and pillows, to kitchenware and dining. The products have exclusive designs and are sold under premium brands such as Dorma. Dunelm offers customers high-quality products in a broad price spectrum, supported by customer service and support.