  Market Cap£2.553bn
  SymbolLSE:DNLM
  IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  ISINGB00B1CKQ739

Company Profile

Dunelm Group PLC is a UK home-furnishing retailer. The company operates superstores, high street stores, and multichannel retail formats, such as online and telephone ordering. The diverse product offering ranges from textiles, such as bedding, curtains, cushions, quilts, and pillows, to kitchenware and dining. The products have exclusive designs and are sold under premium brands such as Dorma. Dunelm offers customers high-quality products in a broad price spectrum, supported by customer service and support.Dunelm Group PLC is a homewares retailer. The Company operates from out-of-town superstores, high streets and provides further multi-channel convenience through online, mobile, catalogue and telephone ordering.

