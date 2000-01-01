Dunnedin Ventures Inc (TSX:DVI)

North American company
Market Info - DVI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DVI

  • Market CapCAD10.740m
  • SymbolTSX:DVI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2658241021

Company Profile

Dunnedin Ventures Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of base, precious metals and diamonds throughout the Americas. Its projects are Kahuna Project and Trapper Gold Copper Porphyry System located in Canada.

