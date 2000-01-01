Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd ADR (AMEX:DXF)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DXF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DXF

  • Market Cap$25.650m
  • SymbolAMEX:DXF
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26605Q1067

Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd is engaged in the business of providing loan facilities to micro, small and medium sized enterprises and sole proprietors in Hubei province of the People's Republic of China.

Latest DXF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .