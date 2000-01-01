Duran Ventures Inc (TSX:DRV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DRV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DRV
- Market CapCAD4.760m
- SymbolTSX:DRV
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorIndustrial Metals And Minerals
- Currency
- ISINCA26636P2008
Company Profile
Duran Ventures Inc is a mineral exploration company engaged in exploring mineral properties in Peru and Canada. Its projects include Mamanina, Panteria, Minasnioc and Huachocolpa.