Company Profile

Durect Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on two categories which include new chemical entities and proprietary pharmaceutical programs. The company's pipeline products consist of DUR-928, Remoxy, POSIMIR, and others. Geographically, the company operates in the United States, Europe, Japan, and other countries, of which key revenue is derived from the United States.