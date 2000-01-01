Duro Felguera SA (XMAD:MDF)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MDF
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MDF
- Market Cap€28.420m
- SymbolXMAD:MDF
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINES0162600003
Company Profile
Duro Felguera SA is a Spain based company engaged in executing turnkey projects for the energy, industrial and oil and gas sectors. It supplies specialized services for industries and manufactures capital goods.