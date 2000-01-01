Duro Felguera SA (XMAD:MDF)

European company
  • Market Cap€28.420m
  • SymbolXMAD:MDF
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINES0162600003

Company Profile

Duro Felguera SA is a Spain based company engaged in executing turnkey projects for the energy, industrial and oil and gas sectors. It supplies specialized services for industries and manufactures capital goods.

