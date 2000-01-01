Dusk Group Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DSK)

APAC company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DSK

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DSK

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:DSK
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000109662

Company Profile

Dusk Group Ltd is an Australian-based specialty retailer of home fragrance products, including candles, reed diffusers, essential oils, electronic diffusers and air purifiers, and fragrance related homewares.

Latest DSK news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .