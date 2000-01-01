Dutech Holdings Ltd (SGX:CZ4)

Company Info - CZ4

  • Market CapSGD94.480m
  • SymbolSGX:CZ4
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1V37936969

Company Profile

Dutech Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer of security products. Its products include automated teller machine safes, banking safes, commercial safes, and cash handling systems. It also designs and manufactures intelligent terminals.

