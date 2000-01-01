DWS Ltd (ASX:DWS)

APAC company
Market Info - DWS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DWS

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:DWS
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000DWS3

Company Profile

DWS Ltd is an Australian information technology, or IT, service provider which designs, develops, and manages software solutions for companies and government bodies. It provides a range of services including IT Consulting Services, Managed Application Services, Program & Project Management, Customer-driven innovation, Digital Transformation, Data and Business Analytics, Strategic Advisory and Productivity and Robotic Process Automation.DWS Ltd provides information technology services. It principally provides Information Technology and other software solutions for companies and government bodies.

