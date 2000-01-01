DX (Group) (LSE:DX.)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DX.

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DX.

  • Market Cap£67.410m
  • SymbolLSE:DX.
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BJTCG679

Company Profile

DX (Group) PLC is a logistics and parcel distribution company operating in UK & Ireland. It provides next day delivery services for mail, parcels & 2-Man deliveries to business and residential addresses for both public & private sector companies.

Latest DX. news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

DX. Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .