DX (Group) (LSE:DX.)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DX.
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DX.
- Market Cap£67.410m
- SymbolLSE:DX.
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINGB00BJTCG679
Company Profile
DX (Group) PLC is a logistics and parcel distribution company operating in UK & Ireland. It provides next day delivery services for mail, parcels & 2-Man deliveries to business and residential addresses for both public & private sector companies.