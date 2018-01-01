DXC Technology Co Registered Shs When Issued (NYSE:DXC) Share Price

DXC
DXC Technology Co is a vendor-independent IT services provider that started trading in April 2017. DXC was created via the amalgamation of Computer Sciences Corporation, or CSC, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise's Services business. The combined company has enviable global scale, with annual revenue of around $20 billion, over 130,000 employees, operations across 70 countries, and broad industry exposure. In addition, the firm has roughly 6,000 clients, of which over 200 are within the Fortune 500.DXC Technology Co is an independent, end-to-end IT services company. It provides information technology and consulting services and solutions to enterprise clients.
