DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DXC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DXC

  • Market Cap$9.451bn
  • SymbolNYSE:DXC
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorInformation Technology Services
  • Currency
  • ISINUS23355L1061

Company Profile

DXC Technology Co is an independent, end-to-end IT services company. It provides information technology and consulting services and solutions to enterprise clients.

Latest DXC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .