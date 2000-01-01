DXI Energy Inc (TSE:DXI)

North American company
Market Info - DXI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DXI

  • Market CapCAD6.500m
  • SymbolTSE:DXI
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas E&P
  • Currency
  • ISINCA23286A1049

Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc is an upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing projects in Colorado's Piceance Basin and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia.

