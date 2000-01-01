Company Profile

DXI Energy Inc is a Canada based company engaged in the business of exploring and developing energy properties. It focuses its activities on the oil and gas properties in North America. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and Canada, of which key revenue is generated from Canada. The company holds oil and gas leases in the Piceance, Paradox and Uinta Basins in the US Rocky Mountains.DXI Energy Inc is an upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production company with producing projects in Colorado's Piceance Basin and the Peace River Arch region in British Columbia.