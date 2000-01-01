Company Profile

DXP Enterprises Inc is a distributor of products and services to industrial customers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Dubai. The company's reportable segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Service Centers segment. The company offers pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production services for rotating equipment, bearings and power transmissions, industrial supplies and safety products. DXP Enterprises serves the oil and gas, general manufacturing, chemical, reseller, transportation, fabrication and construction, food and beverage, mining, agriculture, power, and refining industries.DXP Enterprises Inc is engaged in the business of distributing, maintenance, repair and operating products, and service to industrial customers.