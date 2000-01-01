Company Profile

Dycom Industries Inc provides contracting services in the United States and Canada. It offers program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services for telecommunications providers and utilities. Engineering services include the design of aerial, underground, and buried telecommunications systems that extend from telephone companies to end-users' homes or businesses. Dycom Industries utilizes copper, coaxial cables, and other materials, and constructs trenches and structures to place the cables or improve distribution lines to consumers. In addition, the company provides tower construction, antenna installation, and other equipment for wireless carriers and television system operators. The majority of sales derive from the United States.