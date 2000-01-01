Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc is engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The system injects hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The company's product is HydraGEN, which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications. All the activities of the group are carried out in Canada.DynaCERT Inc designs, engineers, tests, manufactures and distributes transportable hydrogen generator system. The system injects hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.