DynaCERT Inc (TSE:DYA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DYA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DYA
- Market CapCAD0.000m
- SymbolTSE:DYA
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA26780A1084
Company Profile
DynaCERT Inc is engaged in the design, engineering, testing, manufacturing and distribution of a transportable hydrogen generator system. The system injects hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions. The company's product is HydraGEN, which produces hydrogen and oxygen on demand and is designed for on-road applications. All the activities of the group are carried out in Canada.DynaCERT Inc designs, engineers, tests, manufactures and distributes transportable hydrogen generator system. The system injects hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.