North American company
  Market Cap: CAD175.100m
  Symbol: TSX:DYA
  Industry: Industrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  ISIN: CA26780A1084

Company Profile

DynaCERT Inc designs, engineers, tests, manufactures and distributes transportable hydrogen generator system. The system injects hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold, resulting in improved fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

