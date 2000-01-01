Dynacor Gold Mines Inc (TSE:DNG)

North American company
Market Info - DNG

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DNG

  • Market CapCAD68.090m
  • SymbolTSE:DNG
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA26779X1015

Company Profile

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc is a gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company is engaged in production through its ore processing operations. Dynacor produces and explores in Peru.

