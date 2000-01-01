Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNGpB)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - DLNGPB
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - DLNGPB
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:DLNGpB
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINMHY2188B1240
Company Profile
Dynagas LNG Partners LP is active in owning, operating, and acquiring LNG carriers. Its vessels are employed on a multi-time charter with energy companies. It owns and operates three LNG carriers in the company's initial fleet, the Clean Energy, the Ob River and the Amur River, and three 2013-built Ice Class LNG carriers that the company acquired from its Sponsor the Arctic Aurora, the Yenisei River, and the Lena River. The company has contracted under multi-year charters with BG Group, Gazprom, Statoil, and Yamal.Dynagas LNG Partners LP is active in owning, operating, and acquiring LNG carriers. Its vessels are employed on multi-time charter with energy companies. The company has contracted under multi-year charters with BG Group, Gazprom, Statoil, and Yamal.