Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd Class H (SEHK:1330)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1330

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1330

  • Market CapHKD10.278bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1330
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorWaste Management
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100001SH0

Company Profile

Dynagreen Environmental Protection Group Co Ltd is in investment & construction, operation & management, technology development & supply of the equipment, & also provides consultation & solution to the treatment of the urban household & medical waste.

Latest 1330 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .