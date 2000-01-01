Dynamic Colours Ltd (SGX:D6U)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - D6U
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - D6U
- Market CapSGD39.890m
- SymbolSGX:D6U
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorChemicals
- Currency
- ISINSG1W32938860
Company Profile
Dynamic Colours Ltd is engaged in the providing colour compounding and modified compounding of resins, used in the manufacture of external casings or component parts of electrical appliances and electronic devices.