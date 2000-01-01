Dynamic Colours Ltd (SGX:D6U)

Market Info - D6U

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - D6U

  • Market CapSGD39.890m
  • SymbolSGX:D6U
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorChemicals
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1W32938860

Company Profile

Dynamic Colours Ltd is engaged in the providing colour compounding and modified compounding of resins, used in the manufacture of external casings or component parts of electrical appliances and electronic devices.

Latest D6U news

