Interactive Investor
Home
>
Shares
>

Dynamic Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DDB) Share Price

DDB

Dynamic Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares

APAC company

Right Arrow 1

Industrials

Right Arrow 2

Engineering & Construction

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

NAV Price

-

Last Traded

-

Chg

-

-

XASX

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

 / 

- / -
-
- / -
-
-
-

Company Profile

Dynamic Group Holdings Ltd, formerly Dynamic Drill and Blast Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing drill and blast services. The firm generates its revenue from mine production drilling and blasting for resource extraction and construction project drilling and blasting for mine development purposes through the supply of labour, drilling equipment, and services and explosives equipment and services.

ASX:DDB

AU0000095010

AUD

Loading Comparison

Latest DDB News