Dynamic Group Holdings Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:DDB) Share Price

Company Profile
Dynamic Group Holdings Ltd, formerly Dynamic Drill and Blast Holdings Ltd is engaged in providing drill and blast services. The firm generates its revenue from mine production drilling and blasting for resource extraction and construction project drilling and blasting for mine development purposes through the supply of labour, drilling equipment, and services and explosives equipment and services.
ASX:DDB
AU0000095010
AUD
