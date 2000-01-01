Dynavax Technologies Corp Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DVAX)

North American company
Market Info - DVAX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DVAX

  • Market Cap$1.044bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DVAX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS2681582019

Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. It's current product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. Dynavax operates in the business segment the discovery and development of biopharmaceutical products. Its Toll-like Receptor Immune Modulation Platform technology play a vital role in innate immunity and subsequent adaptive immunity. Signaling through these receptors is triggered by the binding of a variety of pathogen-associated molecules and is essential to the generation of innate immunity.

