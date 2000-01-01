Dyne Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DYN)

North American company
Company Info - DYN

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:DYN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26818M1080

Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

