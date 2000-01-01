Dyne Therapeutics Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:DYN)
North American company
Healthcare
Biotechnology
US26818M1080
Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.