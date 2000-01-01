Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - DX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - DX

  • Market Cap$393.290m
  • SymbolNYSE:DX
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26817Q8868

Company Profile

Dynex Capital Inc is a real estate investment trust. It internally manages mortgage real estate investment trust, or mortgage REIT, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis.

Latest DX news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .