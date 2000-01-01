E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:EJH)

North American company
Market Info - EJH

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EJH

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EJH
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSpecialty Business Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2952X1043

Company Profile

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd is a household service company providing integrated household services through its website and WeChat platform across China. The company offers services including home appliance and housekeeping services. It operates its business mainly by receiving the orders online and providing the services offline. Its operations are organized into three reportable segments: installation and maintenance, housekeeping and senior care services.

