Company Profile

E-House (China) Enterprise Holdings Ltd is a real estate transaction service provider. The company's operating segment includes Real estate agency services in the primary market; Real estate data and consulting services and Real estate brokerage network services. It generates maximum revenue from the Real estate agency services in the primary market segment. The real estate agency services in the primary market include formulating and executing marketing and sales strategies for real estate projects developed by real estate developers, promoting the projects to prospective purchasers, and facilitating sales transactions.