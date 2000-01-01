Company Profile

E-L Financial Corp Ltd is a non-life insurance company based in Canada, while the majority of its business is obtained from Europe. Its core offering is property and casualty insurance products, which it provides through two business divisions, namely of E-L Corporate and The Empire Life Insurance company. E-L Corporate accounts for the higher revenue of the two divisions. Its operations include the oversight of investments in global equities held through direct and indirect holdings of common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and other private companies. The Empire Life operating segment underwrites life and health insurance policies and provides segregated funds, mutual funds, and annuity products.E L Financial Corporation Ltd is a non-life insurance company. It offers property and casualty insurance products and manages investments in global equities held through direct and indirect holdings of common shares and investment funds.