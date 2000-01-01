e-Therapeutics (LSE:ETX)

UK company
Market Info - ETX

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ETX

  • Market Cap£8.120m
  • SymbolLSE:ETX
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B2823H99

Company Profile

e-Therapeutics PLC is a drug discovery company. The company's discovery platform is based on the network of pharmacology and chemical biology. e-Therapeutics operates in a segment of drug discovery and development.

