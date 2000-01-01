E2Gold Inc Ordinary Shares (TSX:ETU)

North American company
Market Info - ETU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ETU

  • Market CapCAD9.310m
  • SymbolTSX:ETU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorGold
  • Currency
  • ISINCA26932P1027

Company Profile

E2Gold Inc. is a gold and other mineral exploration company. The company's projects include Hawkins project, which is located in northern Ontario.

Latest ETU news

