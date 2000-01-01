E2open Parent Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:ETWO)

North American company
Company Info - ETWO

  • Market Cap$2.436bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ETWO
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS29788T1034

Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management.

