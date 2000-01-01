E2open Parent Holdings Inc Class A (NYSE:ETWO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ETWO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ETWO
- Market Cap$2.436bn
- SymbolNYSE:ETWO
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINUS29788T1034
Company Profile
E2open Parent Holdings Inc is an end-to-end and cloud-based supply chain management SaaS platform. The company's software combines networks, data and applications to provide a deeply embedded, mission-critical platform that allows customers to optimize the supply chain across channel shaping, business planning, logistics, global trade, manufacturing and supply management.