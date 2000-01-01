E3 Metals Corp (TSX:ETMC)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ETMC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ETMC

  • Market CapCAD8.290m
  • SymbolTSX:ETMC
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA29766W1023

Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp is a lithium exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration of Clearwater and Exshaw Projects covering the Leduc reservoir in south-central Alberta.

Latest ETMC news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .