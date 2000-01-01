E3 Metals Corp (TSX:ETMC)
Company Info - ETMC
- Market CapCAD8.290m
- SymbolTSX:ETMC
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA29766W1023
Company Profile
E3 Metals Corp is a lithium exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration of Clearwater and Exshaw Projects covering the Leduc reservoir in south-central Alberta.