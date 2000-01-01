Company Profile

Eagers Automotive Ltd, formerly A.P. Eagers is the largest automotive retailing group in the Australian market, with an estimated share of around 11% of new vehicle sales. The company offers a range of products and services including the sale of new and used vehicles, vehicle repair services and parts among others. The company also facilitates vehicle financing through third party providers. Additionally, A.P. Eagers operates a truck retailing business, offering a similar range of products and services.AP Eagers Ltd is a pure automotive retail group. Its business consists of the ownership and operation of motor vehicle dealerships. The Company provides sale of new and used vehicles, service, parts and the facilitation of allied consumer finance.