Eagle Energy Inc (TSX:EGL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGL
- Market CapCAD0.900m
- SymbolTSX:EGL
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA26950W1041
Company Profile
Eagle Energy Inc is engaged in development and exploration of oil and gas. The geographic segments of the company are Canadian operations, United States operations, and corporate head office in Calgary to manage overall eagle activities.