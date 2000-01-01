Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EFBI)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - EFBI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - EFBI

  • Market Cap$25.940m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:EFBI
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS26952G1076

Company Profile

Eagle Financial Bancorp Inc takes deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate and land loans, construction loans and home equity loans and lines of credit.

Latest EFBI news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .