Eagle Graphite Inc (TSX:EGA)

North American company
  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

  • Market CapCAD1.320m
  • SymbolTSX:EGA
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA2695483016

Company Profile

Eagle Graphite Inc is a junior exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of graphite exploration and evaluation in British Columbia, Canada.

