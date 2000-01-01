Eagle Graphite Inc (TSX:EGA)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGA
- Market CapCAD1.320m
- SymbolTSX:EGA
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2695483016
Company Profile
Eagle Graphite Inc is a junior exploration-stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of graphite exploration and evaluation in British Columbia, Canada.