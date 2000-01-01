Eagle Legend Asia Ltd (SEHK:936)
- Market CapHKD667.800m
- SymbolSEHK:936
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorRental & Leasing Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG2953A1031
Eagle Legend Asia Ltd is engaged in trading, leasing and repair of construction machinery, manufacturing and sales of proprietary Chinese medicines and cultivation, research, processing and sales of exocarpium citri grandis and its seedlings.