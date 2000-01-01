Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc produces and sells construction products, building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. Construction products include cement, slag, concrete, and aggregates and building materials include gypsum wallboard, and are sold to the construction and building industries. Basic materials used for oil and natural gas extraction include frac sand and oil well cement. The firm organizes itself into three sectors: Heavy Materials, which includes the Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments; Light Materials, which includes the Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments; and Oil and Gas Proppants, which are used in oil and gas extraction.Eagle Materials Inc supplies building products which are used in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction. Its segments include Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.