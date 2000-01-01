Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd Ordinary Shares (ASX:EM2)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EM2
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EM2
- Market CapAUD18.700m
- SymbolASX:EM2
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINAU0000000366
Company Profile
Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd is engaged in exploration and evaluation of properties. Its project portfolios include Silver Mountain, Pacific Horizon, Scarlett, and Red Mule.