Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd (SEHK:2368)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Company Profile
Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company based in Hong Kong. The company, along with its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sportswear and garments. Some of the company's products include down jacket, tracksuits, sweaters, and sports pants, among others. Geographically, the company's reportable segments are Mainland China, USA, Europe, Japan and Others. It derives a majority of revenue from Mainland China followed by the US and Europe.Eagle Nice (International) Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company along with its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of sportswear and garments.