Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - EGRX
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - EGRX
- Market Cap$826.420m
- SymbolNASDAQ:EGRX
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINUS2697961082
Company Profile
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company develops and commercializes injectable products in the areas of critical care, orphan diseases, and oncology.