Eagle Plains Resources Ltd (TSX:EPL)
North American company
- Market CapCAD7.930m
- SymbolTSX:EPL
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA2699062022
Eagle Plains Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company which is engaged in exploring for gold, base metals, uranium, rare earth elements and industrial minerals. The exploration properties include Iron Range, Findlay, Vulcan, Acacia, Donna, K9, Black diamond, Rusty springs, Bronco, Bear Twit and others.