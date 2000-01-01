Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Ltd (SEHK:901)

APAC company
Market Info - 901

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 901

  • Market CapHKD115.430m
  • SymbolSEHK:901
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG2902L1279

Company Profile

Eagle Ride Investment Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company. The company is engaged in investment holding and trading of financial assets at fair value through profit or loss.

Latest 901 news

