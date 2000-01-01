Eargo Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:EAR)
Company Info - EAR
- Market Cap$1.184bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:EAR
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS2700871096
Company Profile
Eargo Inc is a medical device company, focused on improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. The company offers hearing aids, professional support services, and other insurance-related services. The product portfolio includes Eargo Neo HiFi, Eargo Neo, Eargo Max, and related accessories.